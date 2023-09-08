In Pictures: 12 of the best spots for pre-match food and drink near Hampden Park
These are some of the best spots to head to on the southside of Glasgow before heading to Hampden Park
The area around the national stadium continues to grow and there is no shortage of great local pubs to nip into for a cold beer or whatever your preferred tipple is.
With Scotland being so close to gaining qualification to Euro 2024, Steve Clarke’s side will host England at Hampden on Tuesday evening in a special 150th anniversary heritage match.
If you are looking to get over to Hampden early, here is our list of 12 of the best spots near Hampden that are great to stop by before heading to the match for a bite to eat or drink.