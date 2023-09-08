Register
Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison

In Pictures: 12 of the best spots for pre-match food and drink near Hampden Park

These are some of the best spots to head to on the southside of Glasgow before heading to Hampden Park

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST

The area around the national stadium continues to grow and there is no shortage of great local pubs to nip into for a cold beer or whatever your preferred tipple is.

With Scotland being so close to gaining qualification to Euro 2024, Steve Clarke’s side will host England at Hampden on Tuesday evening in a special 150th anniversary heritage match.

If you are looking to get over to Hampden early, here is our list of 12 of the best spots near Hampden that are great to stop by before heading to the match for a bite to eat or drink.

The pub situated at the south stand of the stadium and is probably the closest to Hampden as it’s a stone’s throw away from the ground. It has a decent range of beers on offer and ample space that is always busy with crowds before events.

1. The Beechwood

The pub situated at the south stand of the stadium and is probably the closest to Hampden as it's a stone's throw away from the ground. It has a decent range of beers on offer and ample space that is always busy with crowds before events.

If you are looking for a quick bite on your way to the game, stop off at Sacred Tum Tacos for these delicious fish tacos.

2. Sacred Tum Tacos

If you are looking for a quick bite on your way to the game, stop off at Sacred Tum Tacos for these delicious fish tacos.

You are sure to expect a friendly welcome when visiting the International Bar which is likely to be one of the most reasonable places for a pre-match drink. It’s around a 15 minute walk away from the national stadium and has plenty of old photos on the walls from yesteryear.

3. International Bar

You are sure to expect a friendly welcome when visiting the International Bar which is likely to be one of the most reasonable places for a pre-match drink. It's around a 15 minute walk away from the national stadium and has plenty of old photos on the walls from yesteryear.

If you are looking for a cracking steak on the southside, The McMillan is the place to go before a big match at Hampden.

4. The McMillan

If you are looking for a cracking steak on the southside, The McMillan is the place to go before a big match at Hampden.

