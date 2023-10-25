In Pictures: 15 of the best restaurants for comfort food in Glasgow

These are 15 of the best restaurants in Glasgow to enjoy comfort food

As we head into the dark dreary winter months, sometimes all we need as a pick-me-up is some hearty comfort food that will let you forget all your troubles.

Some dishes will remind you of times past when you used to head up to your granny’s for dinner while other dishes will be classics that you have grown to love and continually come back to.

Eating comfort food on a cold dark day is the equivalent of getting a big warm hug, and after you’ve been fed you should be heading up the road with a tummy ready for a lie down on the couch.

1 . Loveable Rogue If you are looking for the perfect Sunday roast in Glasgow, head to the Loveable Rogue for the perfect weekend treat.

2 . The Buttery Indulge in delicious Scottish opulence at The Buttery where you are sure to have a meal fit for royalty.

3 . Cafe Gandolfi You’ve got to try Gandolfi’s new standard Cullen Skink which includes cod, potato terrine, Arbroath smokies cream and chive oil. The definition of comfort food on a plate.

4 . Sugo No matter what day of the week it is or whether you are alone, pop into Sugo for an exceptional plate of pasta that is like a big warm hug.