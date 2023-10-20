Register
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

In Pictures: 17 of the best cosy pubs in Glasgow for autumn and winter

These are some of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow for a cosy drink

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST

The nights are now fair drawing in as we approach the festive season in Glasgow with the clocks set to go back next weekend.

It will soon become even darker in the mornings as people across the city once again get used to scraping ice from their windscreens or feeling the cold bitter air on their faces as they head out and about.

Nothing quite beats escaping the cold and heading to an inviting cosy pub where you can get your jacket off and enjoy the heat of a warm burning fire with a drink of your choosing in hand.

Glasgow has a proud history of traditional pubs that offer exceptional hospitality whether you are looking to take shelter from the cold or wanting to meet up and chat with some of your pals.

We’ve put together a list of 17 of the best cosiest pubs in the city, so get your winter coat on and get out there!

1. The Belle

London-based drinks writer Olly Smith enjoyed his visit to the pub on Great Western Road saying: “The warm atmosphere of The Belle has stayed with me.” It’s a great cosy pub that is always busy with locals.

2. Old Toll Bar

Relax in one of Glasgow’s oldest pubs which has stunning Victorian architecture.

3. Babbity Bowsters

You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions.

4. The Old Smiddy

Found tucked away on Old Castle Road is The Old Smiddy which friendly traditional pub that is the perfect place to stay out the cold.

