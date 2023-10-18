Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel launches Christmas movie takeover
Kimpton Blythswood Square is kick-starting the festive season with a Christmas Movie Takeover at its inhouse cinema.
Available to both hotel residents and non-residents between December 3 and 24, bookings are now live until sell out.
Guests can cosy up with a soft drink and popcorn while they watch the Christmas classics, and visitors on Christmas eve will enjoy a meet and greet with Santa.
Hailed for its annual Christmas decorations, the Christmas Movie takeover is the first addition to Kimpton Blythswood Square’s unique offering of winter surprises as the luxury hotel enters the festive season.
Attendees can recline in Blythswood’s iconic tartan cinema chairs, and follow up with a dinner or festive cocktail at its art deco-style bar and restaurant, iasg the perfect place to celebrate the festive season in style.
The landmark destination is Glasgow’s only hotel with five star AA-accreditation, and boasts beautiful Georgian architecture and benefits from its own private gardens right at the front door.
Cinema tickets are available for both hotel residents and non-residents, priced at £16, are available to purchase here.