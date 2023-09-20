In Pictures: 6 of the best bars for a pint of Tennent’s in Glasgow for students

There are plenty of great bars to head to in Glasgow for a pint of Tennent’s lager

One of Glasgow’s local delicacies is Tennent’s lager which is brewed at Wellpark Brewery which can be found in Drygate on Duke Street.

You’ll find it served in the majority of pubs which you walk into in Glasgow but there is an art to pouring the perfect pint of Big T as it as known.

These are some of the best pubs to head to in Glasgow for a pint of Tennent’s if you are a student.

1 . The cheapest pint of Tennent’s in town Every student should know where to find the cheapest pint of Glasgow’s signature lager - look no further than Walkabout, handily enough it’s a walkable distance from Glasgow Caley and the University of Strathclyde.

2 . Tennent’s Bar There’s no better place to take a wander down to from the University of Glasgow than Tennent’s Bar on Byres Road. You’ll be met with a warm welcome and be served a cracking pint.

3 . Jinty McGuinty’s Another great spot for Glasgow University students is Jinty McGuinty’s on Ashton Lane where your pint can be accompanied with some live music.

4 . The Press Bar One of the handiest places to get a pint of Tennent’s near to Strathclyde University is the Press Bar which is a Glasgow institution.