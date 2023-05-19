In Pictures: The best pubs in Glasgow for a pint of Tennent’s

Here’s some of our favourtie place to enjoy a pint of Big T

As sunny days start to become a bit more frequent in Glasgow, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places to head to in the city for a delicious big juicy.

Majority of pubs whether independent or chain that you will walk into in Glasgow will serve Tennent’s lager but some places can really be hit or miss depending on the head you get on your pint and the temperature which it is served at.

You may prefer to enjoy your pint in the comfort of a pub or a beer garden when the sun is shining, - we’ve got you covered for whatever you preference or the weather may be.

1 . The Citizen One of the finest pints in the city is The Citizen’s Tennent’s Tank beer which is one of the freshet pints you can get. A pint will set you back £5.45 but it’s well worth it.

2 . Woodside Inn A local neighbourhood favourite that always serves consistently delicious pints of Tennent’s.

3 . Hillhead Bookclub Hillhead Bookclub’s Tennent’s lager costs £4.75 but is a cracking cold pint.

4 . Jinty McGuinty’s Ashton Lane is a great spot in Glasgow to enjoy a delicious pint of big juicy and there’s no better place to go than Jinty McGuinty’s.

