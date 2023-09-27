Register
In Pictures: 8 of the top dog friendly cafes in Glasgow

Glasgow has a number of dog friendly cafe’s across the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 21:34 BST

Cafe culture is thriving in Glasgow and dogs are invited to join in at some of the best places in the city where furry friends are welcome.

Here are 8 of the best places to head for a coffee with your dog.

1. Grain and Grind

Grain and Grind’s West End cafe has everything a coffee-lover needs, 7 days a week - from freshly roasted coffee, plenty of brownies and bakes, sandwiches and is a dog-friendly venue.

2. Bramble Cafe

The breakfast and brunch cafe on Pollokshaws Road has outside seating at the front and is 100% dog friendly.

3. The Brunch Club

A popular West End spot situated near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Brunch Club like to show off their fluffy visitors on their social media.

4. Cafe Strange Brew

A popular spot for Southsiders situated in Shawlands, Cafe Strange Brew are dog friendly - but get there early to get the best tables.

