Independent East End coffee shop to open new stunning premises in Glasgow's Southside
An independent Glasgow East End coffee shop will open new premises in the Southside of the city later this month.
Neighbourhood coffee shop Zennor who are currently based on Duke Street will open round the corner from The Bell Jar in Govanhill.
Zennor have been based in Dennistoun since 2021 and have established themselves as a great local spot.
Taking to social media, Zennor said: “Introducing our new location at 287 Langside Road.
“After getting the keys in December, the past 4 months have been incredibly gruelling. Every waking moment has been spent building this new space - it truly has been a labour of love. From furniture design to fabrication, we have done it all and are so proud of what we’ve achieved - it’s definitely been a journey but we can’t wait to show you what we’ve created.
“We are eternally grateful for our dream team who have kept our Duke Street location running - we wouldn’t have been able to do it without you.
“We’ll be opening with a soft launch over Easter weekend. Saturday the 19th of April. Hope to see you there.”
