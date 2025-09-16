The local independent bar and restaurant has announced it is closing in the South Lanarkshire town.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known independent family-owned East Kilbride restaurant in St James Retail Park has announced its sudden closure.

Coppertrees which has been trading for six years has closed down in the South Lanarkshire town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "After 6 years of food, drink, laughter, entertainment, challenges, clinking glasses, and more unforgettable nights than we can count, the time has come to close the chapter of Coppertrees.

Coppertrees

“ We’ve been through it all together: Covid madness, cost-of-living storms, staff shortages, industry shake-ups… and somehow still managed to pull off Christmas dinners, birthdays, funerals, weddings, party nights, hen dos, christenings, retirements - you name it, we’ve hosted it. Honestly, it’s been emotional. An absolute privilege to look after so many of you, make so many friends along the way, and be part of so many memories here in our wonderful hometown.

“We can’t thank you enough for the loyalty, the laughter, the patience (sometimes!), and for being with us through it all. Without you, there simply wouldn’t have been a Coppertrees.

“And yes - we know there have been plenty of whispers about what’s next. We’ve been dying to clarify, and now we finally can say: Coppertrees may be closing its doors, but the future is looking very exciting - and we’ll see you all very soon in the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To our incredible team who’ve stood beside us right to the end of this era - thank you. We’re truly grateful, and delighted you’ll be part of the next journey with us. We appreciate everyone who has worked with us over the years.

“From our family to yours - thank you. For the trust, the memories, and the friendships we’ll treasure always.

“What a ride, what an honour. Here’s to the future.”