The popular ice cream spot in Broomhill has been closed for a number of weeks

An independent ice cream spot on Crow Road in Glasgow’s West End has announced that it will be reopening.

The gelateria took to social media saying: "I’ve seen a lot of people asking about what’s happening with the ice cream shop on the corner of Crow Road, and it’s my pleasure to finally announce that within the next week, Olivia’s will be re-opening.

"We’ve changed up the menu a bit - expect lots of options for a simple breakfast, satisfying lunch, or indulgent dessert. And of course, we’re still serving up your favourite ice cream flavours throughout the year.

"But to add a bit of occasion to the place, we’ll also be offering Afternoon Tea! Treat yourself to a Luxury Lunch For one as an upgrade from your usual meal deal… Or splash out with that special someone with our Tea For two, whether it’s for a birthday, Mother’s Day, or just a Tuesday! We’re so excited to celebrate those memorable moments with you.

"Keep an eye out for those doors re-opening! We can’t wait to welcome you all back with a coffee, mini cake and cinnamon bun straight from the oven.

"See you there soon!"