Independent Milngavie cafe announces sudden closure after eight years to focus on new venue

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The cafe has served the east Dunbartonshire town for almost a decade

A much-loved cafe in Milngavie has announced their sudden closure after eight years serving the local community.

Bisley’s Bites on Carbeth Road in the East Dunbartonshire town revealed that they have closed their doors after almost a decade in business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spot was known for serving breakfast, lunch, great coffee, tea and scrumptious homemade cakes but will now turn their focus on their new venue - The West Highland Way Cafe in Milngavie.

Bisley's Bites

Taking to social media, the Milngavie cafe said: “ After 8 incredible years, we’ve made the heartfelt decision to close the doors of Bisley’s Bites. This choice wasn’t easy, but it’s time for us to embark on a new adventure—one that allows us to pour our full passion into The West Highland Way Cafe in Milngavie Village.

“To our amazing community: thank you. Your support, laughter, and loyalty have been the soul of Bisley’s Bites. From early-morning regulars to our lunch time crew , you’ve made this journey unforgettable. We’ve cherished every moment of serving you and watching friendships bloom over our coffee and bites.

“This isn’t ‘goodbye’—it’s ‘see you soon!’ Swing by our new spot to continue making memories together. Let’s toast to fresh beginnings while honouring the legacy of Bisley’s Bites.

The latest Glasgow news in our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up here.

"With endless gratitude, Fraser & the Bisley’s Team."

Related topics:MilngavieEast DunbartonshireCafeBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice