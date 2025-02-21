Independent Milngavie cafe announces sudden closure after eight years to focus on new venue
A much-loved cafe in Milngavie has announced their sudden closure after eight years serving the local community.
Bisley’s Bites on Carbeth Road in the East Dunbartonshire town revealed that they have closed their doors after almost a decade in business.
The spot was known for serving breakfast, lunch, great coffee, tea and scrumptious homemade cakes but will now turn their focus on their new venue - The West Highland Way Cafe in Milngavie.
Taking to social media, the Milngavie cafe said: “ After 8 incredible years, we’ve made the heartfelt decision to close the doors of Bisley’s Bites. This choice wasn’t easy, but it’s time for us to embark on a new adventure—one that allows us to pour our full passion into The West Highland Way Cafe in Milngavie Village.
“To our amazing community: thank you. Your support, laughter, and loyalty have been the soul of Bisley’s Bites. From early-morning regulars to our lunch time crew , you’ve made this journey unforgettable. We’ve cherished every moment of serving you and watching friendships bloom over our coffee and bites.
“This isn’t ‘goodbye’—it’s ‘see you soon!’ Swing by our new spot to continue making memories together. Let’s toast to fresh beginnings while honouring the legacy of Bisley’s Bites.
"With endless gratitude, Fraser & the Bisley’s Team."
