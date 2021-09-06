Independent tea company Bird & Blend to open Glasgow store

Independent, award-winning tea company Bird & Blend has announced plans for a new store in Glasgow.

Bird & Blend has a few shops around the UK.

What is Bird & Blend: It describes itself as a tea mixology company ‘on a mission to spread happiness and reimagine tea’. The company sells a massive range of tea blends and flavours, from those designed to give you a kick in the morning to others aimed at helping you relax and unwind.

What did it announce: Bird & Blend announced on social media that it would be opening two stores - on Glasgow and Exeter - in part thanks to crowdfunding. The Glasgow store will be its first north of the border.

However, no dates or locations were revealed - so we don’t know where it will be or when it will open.