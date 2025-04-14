Independent Whiteinch neighbourhood cafe announces sudden closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A much-loved cafe in Whiteinch known for their brunch food and cafe have announced their shock closure.
Haylynn Canteen on Dumbarton Road has become known as one of the best places to head to for brunch in Glasgow but will be closing their doors for the final time next month.
Owner chef Robbie Morrow took inspiration from the brunch scene in Australia, where he worked for a time before opening Haylynn Canteen on the site of The Cabin restaurant, which served generations in Whiteinch for 125 years before closing in 2015.
Taking to social media, Haylynn Canteen said: "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Haylynn Canteen, on May 10.
"Serving you has been an incredible experience, and we are truly thankful for every cup of coffee drank, plate of food consumed and memory made. But our time is up. Sorry."
Some of Glasgow’s best known hospitality businesses responded to the sad news about the closure. Popular Southside cafe Cafe Strange Brew wrote: “Sending my love robbie, your a super talented boy & lovely, who knows whats next for you xx” Nick Watkins owner of El Perro Negro added: “Sorry to hear it Robbie, nobody is getting a break at the moment. The climate is brutal. You made something special.” A sentiment which The Gannet echoed writing: “Such a shame, you created something special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.