Independent Whiteinch neighbourhood cafe announces sudden closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cafe on Dumbarton Road has announced that it will close down in the next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-loved cafe in Whiteinch known for their brunch food and cafe have announced their shock closure.

Haylynn Canteen on Dumbarton Road has become known as one of the best places to head to for brunch in Glasgow but will be closing their doors for the final time next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner chef Robbie Morrow took inspiration from the brunch scene in Australia, where he worked for a time before opening Haylynn Canteen on the site of The Cabin restaurant, which served generations in Whiteinch for 125 years before closing in 2015.

Haylynn Canteen

Taking to social media, Haylynn Canteen said: "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Haylynn Canteen, on May 10.

"Serving you has been an incredible experience, and we are truly thankful for every cup of coffee drank, plate of food consumed and memory made. But our time is up. Sorry."

Some of Glasgow’s best known hospitality businesses responded to the sad news about the closure. Popular Southside cafe Cafe Strange Brew wrote: “Sending my love robbie, your a super talented boy & lovely, who knows whats next for you xx” Nick Watkins owner of El Perro Negro added: “Sorry to hear it Robbie, nobody is getting a break at the moment. The climate is brutal. You made something special.” A sentiment which The Gannet echoed writing: “Such a shame, you created something special.”