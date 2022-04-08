Innis & Gunn to open new pub and restaurant in Glasgow city centre

It has been given planning permission from Glasgow City Council to turn the former Bill’s restaurant on West Nile Street into a new establishment.
Bill’s closed at the start of the pandemic and surrendered its lease for the property, resulting in the unit becoming vacant.
Innis & Gunn will open a pub on the ground floor, with food and drink for sale.
A separate restaurant will be created in the basement, which will be accessed via a re-opened stairway from West Nile Street.
The planning statement explains: “Occupation by Innis & Gunn will secure a long term tenant that positively contributes towards the vibrancy of the city centre and West Nile Street both during the day and evening.
“The newly created sub-divided unit will be sub-leased by Innis & Gunn to a quality restaurant operator.”
Innis & Gunn was founded in 2003 and has opened taprooms across Scotland, including in Glasgow’s West End.