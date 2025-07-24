Romano Perella knows good food – so all eyes are on the Italian gastronome of Amore fame as he prepares to unveil his exciting new concept in Glasgow next month on the site of the old Mediterraneo.

Malocchio is the deeply ingrained Southern Italian superstition around the evil eye - but the stunning new restaurant in the heart of Glasgow is focussed on the traditional amulet which wards off those bad intentions and brings good luck.

So the restaurant’s logo is Il Corno, a horn which is believed to deflect the negative intentions of others and bring positivity, love and good living.

Owner Romano said: “This is really exciting for us. Malocchio is the first concept I’ve personally created from scratch, which has helped shape the positive feeling around it all.

“For us, Malocchio is all about positivity, about negativity bouncing off the shield of good vibes so none of the bad stuff in life gets to you.

“I want it to be a sanctuary, an escape from your daily life and problems, from the world and the negative energy – inside it’s all smiles and that sigh of truly relaxing for whatever time you can take.

“The food is at the very heart of it all so that’s the key – everything freshly made on site and totally looking to that rich culture and tradition I grew up with for inspiration.

“I’m not reinventing the wheel – this restaurant is showcasing the amazing heritage Italy has given me, using all I have learned to create something genuinely new and different. It’s grown from family and tradition but presented in a modern way that’s still respectful to the old ideas.

“Ultimately this is a very modern take on Italian cuisine which isn’t available in Glasgow at the moment.

“That’s what the name and the concept are about – and it doesn’t matter if you believe in superstition or not, you will believe in our food.”

What the restaurant will absolutely bring to the city is the rich, even more deeply ingrained culture of exceptionally good food, with fresh pasta the key to it all. This is the very heart of Malocchio, the fresh house-made pasta created from scratch on site and a relaxed attitude.

The idea is sharing portions aimed at three dishes per person - think larger than starter size but not quite as big as main – so it’s ideal for people to try lots of things from the menu together. The fresh, handmade artisan-style pasta will be served with freshly-prepared rustic sauces and of course only premium produce, meats and seafood as well as a new take on pizza which again is rooted in tradition.

Emphasis will be on fresh, absolute highest quality ingredients, locally-sourced or imported from Italy, and on the social aspects of dining out, sharing and tasting everything together.

Romano added: “I’m excited to show people what we are building in terms of the room itself, transforming the former Mediterraneo completely. You won’t believe it’s the same place.

“But also what we are building as a concept with a real social feel, a relaxed, modern dining experience with superb cocktails, wines and of course a style of food that you just can’t get in the city at the moment.

“I hope Glasgow loves Malocchio – it’s very special to me and I want it to be a real experience, something people look forward to as a break from real life.”

Think happy tables full of friends and family or intimate tables for couples, all enjoying and sharing stunning food and wine in a sensational room in the heart of Glasgow. That’s what Romano is painstakingly working to create at Malocchio – so take a trip to the tastes of old Italy presented in a slick, stylish and modern form.

Malocchio opens late August at 159 Ingram Street.