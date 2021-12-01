Irn-Bru’s ‘The Snowman’ has been voted as Scotland’s most memorable Christmas ad by 54 per cent of Scots - more than seven times the amount than the second-place brand.

The advert is one that Scottish people are looking forward to seeing on screen this festive season - taking 49 per cent of votes against other top brands.

In a survey conducted by ScotPulse, Scots claimed that ‘The Snowman’ was a symbol to the nation that Christmas has well and truly arrived.

The beloved advert - sharing the famous story of a young boy and his Snowman mate ‘walking in the air’ over Scottish landmarks while sipping on an Irn-Bru - will be back on screens via STV and on social media from today (1 December).

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG BARR, said: “There’s few things more synonymous with a Scottish Christmas than seeing our Snowman flying over the Glenfinnan Viaduct, George Square and Edinburgh Castle on TV for the first time each year, BRU in hand.

“To be named the no.1 Christmas advert by a Scottish brand is a real honour - and as it returns to screens once again, I hope it gets everyone in the festive spirit.”

The original advert, which first aired in 2006, and then was reimagined in 2017 with The Snowman sequel, has become part of Scottish culture at Christmas-time - warming up the nation for festive fun with a funny reimagination of Raymond Brigg’s classic 1978 picture book.

Irn-Bru has become STV’s Christmas channel sponsor, starting on 28 November and concluding on Boxing Day.