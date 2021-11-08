With all the news of cancellations for Christmas events across Glasgow, it’s hard to know what is actually going ahead. Here’s everything you need to know about the festive lights switch on.

What’s happening? Christmas is coming to Glasgow. The lights have been hung all around, red cups are back in Starbucks’ across the city, and Christmas adverts are all over our screens.

However, after weeks of speculation many planned in person Christmas events have been cancelled with the Christmas lights switch on replaced with a virtual alternative given the recent Covid-19 regulations.

Glasgow Loves Christmas, the organisers on behalf of Glasgow council, said that verifying vaccine passports would take longer than the event itself.

This isn’t the first obstacle the team has faced in the organisation of the event. There was an issue with the event being ‘over-subscribed’ with hundreds of thousands of people applying for tickets, and only 10,000 being available.

While it may not have been the event locals wished for - Glasgow City Council promises that the virtual Christmas light switch on will be just as magical.

A spokesperson for the event spoke about the change stating: "Instead, more buildings in the city centre are being illuminated throughout December allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Glasgow as much as they want”

The lights are expected to be projected onto more buildings across the city, like Buchanan galleries and Glasgow City Chambers.

The Christmas lights at Braehead Glasgow shopping centre will be switched on from 11 November.

George Square will host the Christmas tree, festive lights and the nativity scene.

When is the Glasgow Christmas lights switch on?

The lights are expected to be switched on on December 1, and will run through January 2 2022.

How can I watch the George Square Christmas lights live stream?