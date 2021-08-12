Is Sexy Fish bar and restaurant opening in Glasgow?

The London Asian restaurant and bar loved by celebrities may be coming to Glasgow.

Is Sexy Fish going to open in the city centre?

While Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square is like a mini London - with Dishoom, Gaucho and the Ivy - only one big smoke name, The Ivy, has opened an outlet in Glasgow. But not any more as we believe that Sexy Fish is gearing up to open its first Scottish outlet in the city centre.

Where will the Glasgow Sexy Fish be located? Reports suggest that Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant and bar located in Mayfair, London, will take over the former All Saints store at 98 Buchanan Street. The store shut its doors in May and the renaissance style building is also home to 31 Royal Exchange Square, which used to be a Zizzi restaurant.

Currently plans on the Glasgow City Council site show that the shop fittings will be removed and there are plans for changes to the entrance and the lobby, and make space for a lift.

What’s on the menu? The London venue serves Japanese-inspired sushi, sashimi, seafood, fish and meat cooked on a Robata grill, so we’d expect the Glasgow venue to do the same.

Cocktails and fine wine also feature heavily on the menu - in fact customers in London can pay £135 for a bottle of Merlot and up to £16,000 for a bottle of champagne.

The bar’s cocktail experts took over The Devil’s Advocate in Edinburgh in 2018, as part of Tales on Tour.

Cocktails served on the evening included Neonach - Hendrick’s Gin, salmon, basil and fennel cordial and chilli oil; Kiss Me - Glenfiddich 15yo, with banana and raspberry shrub, citrus, coconut, chocolate bitters and miraculous foamer; and Pop Corn Old Fashioned - popcorn Infused Monkey Shoulder whisky with sugar and bitters.

What to expect: Inside the London restaurant, which has been designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, customers can enjoy art by Damien Hirst, Frank Gehry and Michael Roberts, while listening to a resident DJ from Wednesday through Sunday.