Italian restaurant to open in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square

An Italian restaurant is set to open in Royal Exchange Square.

Banca Di Roma is due to open at 31 Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow - the site which used to house Zizzi’s.

The Instagram page for Banca Di Roma has been issuing teasers over the last few days, providing no details about when it will be opening or what it will offer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zizzi used to operate a restaurant in the Royal Exchange Square building.

One post says: “Our location. An iconic and grand vista reflecting our essence. Are you ready to discover Banca Di Roma?”

Another adds: “Elegant, modern and stylish. A place to be surprised.”