Italian restaurant to open in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square

Banca Di Roma is due to open at 31 Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow - the site which used to house Zizzi’s.
The Instagram page for Banca Di Roma has been issuing teasers over the last few days, providing no details about when it will be opening or what it will offer.
One post says: “Our location. An iconic and grand vista reflecting our essence. Are you ready to discover Banca Di Roma?”
Another adds: “Elegant, modern and stylish. A place to be surprised.”
We reported last year that Viva Italia had submitted plans to make major alterations inside the building. However, a decision still has not been made on the proposals.