Viva Italia to open new Glasgow city centre restaurant

Viva Italia is to open a new restaurant in Glasgow city centre.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 30th August 2021, 11:28 am

Zizzi used to operate a restaurant in the Royal Exchange Square building.

Where will the new restaurant be: The restaurant chain has taken over a unit in Royal Exchange Square. The site, inside an A-listed building, used to be a Zizzi’s restaurant.

What are the plans: Viva Italia has submitted plans to Glasgow City Council seeking permission to create additional customer space.

It wants to create a new mezzanine floor above the existing cooking space, creating 24 additional customer covers.

Will it impact on the building: The report states: “I don’t believe anything proposed by our client is detrimental to the existing building and has, in our opinion, no effect on the buildings listed status where the original interiors, other than the upper decorative ceiling, no longer remain and have been replaced through the years of refurbishment with interior and finishes suitable for the various new uses.”

