Itison set to launch 20,000 meals in Glasgow for £5 or less this month

Itison will be offering 20,000 meals for £5 or less being released tomorrow on itison

Folk will be able to beat the January blues and bite of the five-week month with itison.com offering great value meals for £5 or less.

Some of Glasgow’s best loved restaurants are getting involved in itison’s Eat Happy promotion which is back for its second year including Sloans, Maggie’s Rock ‘n ‘Rodeo, Red Onion, Stack & Still, Luciano’s and The Loveable Rogue.

Vouchers will go fast, so set a reminder, give your pals a heads up and bag bargains from your favourite spots with heaps of amazing options to choose from.

Here’s what the change in your pocket can get you on itison:

£1 – a fluffy double pancake stack at Stack & Still or a delicious Dukes Bar toastie

£2 – Sloans legendary macaroni cheese with skinny fries or a pizza slice at Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo

£3 – a half pot of brel’s famous moules with soda bread at the magical Ashton Lane eaterie

£5 – a full Scottish or veggie breakfast at Epicures in Hyndland

£5 – a main course in the east end’s stylish Loveable Rogue

CEO of itison, Oli Norman said: “It’s freezing outside, it’s a five-week month for most folk and after spending loads of time with family and friends over Christmas, January starts to feel pretty flat.

