Itison set to launch 20,000 meals in Glasgow for £5 or less this month
Itison will be offering 20,000 meals for £5 or less being released tomorrow on itison
Folk will be able to beat the January blues and bite of the five-week month with itison.com offering great value meals for £5 or less.
Some of Glasgow’s best loved restaurants are getting involved in itison’s Eat Happy promotion which is back for its second year including Sloans, Maggie’s Rock ‘n ‘Rodeo, Red Onion, Stack & Still, Luciano’s and The Loveable Rogue.
Vouchers will go fast, so set a reminder, give your pals a heads up and bag bargains from your favourite spots with heaps of amazing options to choose from.
Here’s what the change in your pocket can get you on itison:
£1 – a fluffy double pancake stack at Stack & Still or a delicious Dukes Bar toastie
£2 – Sloans legendary macaroni cheese with skinny fries or a pizza slice at Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo
£3 – a half pot of brel’s famous moules with soda bread at the magical Ashton Lane eaterie
£5 – a full Scottish or veggie breakfast at Epicures in Hyndland
£5 – a main course in the east end’s stylish Loveable Rogue
CEO of itison, Oli Norman said: “It’s freezing outside, it’s a five-week month for most folk and after spending loads of time with family and friends over Christmas, January starts to feel pretty flat.
“We launched Eat Happy last year for the first time and we’re excited to bring it back even bigger this year encouraging people to get out and enjoy time together at some of Glasgow’s best places for a fiver or less.”