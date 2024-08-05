James McAvoy spotted dining at popular Glasgow Indian restaurant

James McAvoy has been spotted out and about in Glasgow

Glasgow actor James McAvoy has been spotted out and about dining at one of the city’s best known Indian restaurants.

The Drumchapel-born actor posed with staff at Murphy’s Pakora Bar on Argyle Street before enjoying a delicious meal at the restaurant.

Taking to social media, Murphy’s Pakora Bar said: “An absolute pleasure having you in to dine with us!”

Murphy’s Pakora Bar is no stranger to famous faces popping in as they were recently visited by Priscilla Presley when she was last in Glasgow.

The Kelvinhaugh spot was also recognised as the best restaurant in Glasgow by TripAdvisor after they created a list of the top ten best Glasgow restaurants based on the top rated reviews.

McAvoy who is best known for his roles in Filth and X-Men was also recently spotted visiting a much-loved vintage spot in Dundee in recent days.

Staff at Dundee Sole at Wellgate Centre were thrilled to welcome the Hollywood actor to the store over the weekend.