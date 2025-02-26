James McAvoy's Glasgow: 7 of James McAvoy's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

1 . Hielan Jessie

Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s East End as he was pictured at a beloved pub on the Gallowgate. McAvoy was spotted having a pint at the Hielan Jessie. Taking to their Instagram, the pub said: “We had an unexpected and delightful visitor at the Hielan Jessie! None other than the talented actor James McAvoy dropped in for a pint. His presence brought an electrifying buzz to the cosy pub. You may recognise the star from his roles in “X-Men” and “Atonement”. From the whole team it was lovely meeting you!” | Hielan Jessie