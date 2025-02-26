James McAvoy's Glasgow: 7 of James McAvoy's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

Drumchapel-born James McAvoy was born and raised in Glasgow and attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the city’s Jordanhill area.
As a youngster, he thought about joining the priesthood as he once said: "I considered becoming a priest very seriously. I wanted to travel the world. By the time I turned 16, I realized I was only in it for selfish reasons. And, more importantly, I didn't want to sacrifice the ladies!" After opting against it, he applied to join the Royal Navy but instead chose to study at Glasgow’s Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.
He is a well-kent face around Glasgow and has been spotted at several pubs across the city whenever he is back in his hometown.
The Hollywood star will return to Glasgow as part of the Glasgow Film Festival and will appear at a live in conversation event, looking back on his roles in films such as His Dark Materials and The Last King of Scotland.
Here are seven of his favourite bars he likes to visit whenever he is in Glasgow.
1. Hielan Jessie
Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s East End as he was pictured at a beloved pub on the Gallowgate. McAvoy was spotted having a pint at the Hielan Jessie. Taking to their Instagram, the pub said: “We had an unexpected and delightful visitor at the Hielan Jessie! None other than the talented actor James McAvoy dropped in for a pint. His presence brought an electrifying buzz to the cosy pub. You may recognise the star from his roles in “X-Men” and “Atonement”. From the whole team it was lovely meeting you!” | Hielan Jessie
2. Brazen Head
The Drumchapel-born star was pictured with staff at the Brazen Head on Cathcart Road in the Gorbals. | Brazen Head
3. Max's Bar and Cantina
James McAvoy was spotted having a drink at Max's Bar and Grill on Queen Street at the end of September. Taking to social media, they said: "I’m so thankful that James came to Maxs and that I got to meet him, he was absolutely brand new. Legend." 73 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Supplied
4. West Side Tavern
James McAvoy was spotted down on Dumbarton Road in Partick at the West Side Tavern in December 2024. Taking to social media, the West Side Tavern said: “Massive thanks to James McAvoy and all of the amazing California Steamin crew for an awesome wrap party last night!” | West Side Tavern
