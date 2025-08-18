Japanese bar and restaurant in city centre to close

Mikaku

A Japanese bar and restaurant in the city centre will close next month

A city centre restaurant that opened on Queen Street in 2018 will close next month. Mikaku, the Japanese bar and restaurant on Queen Street, will close its doors for the final time on Sunday 14th September 2025. An announcement was made this afternoon, stating: “Known for its immersive “slice of Tokyo” experience, colourful interiors and innovative menu, Mikaku has been a staple of Glasgow’s hospitality landscape since it opened in 2018. Over the years, it has built a loyal customer base and welcomed thousands of guests through its doors.

“The decision to close Mikaku comes as the team behind it shifts focus to their next chapter – the launch of Clydeside Containers, a new riverside street food and drink destination opening on Glasgow’s waterfront.

“Closing Mikaku was not an easy decision." said Nathan Sparling, Director. "It has been a truly special place for both our team and our guests, and we are incredibly proud of what Mikaku has achieved. From celebrating Ramen Week with £1 bowls, to launching one of Glasgow’s most innovative cocktail menus, to introducing a real Robata Grill to the city for the first time – Mikaku has been about bringing something bold, different, and authentic to Queen Street, seven days a week.

“The memories created here, and the community that has grown around it, will always be a huge source of pride."But like so many venues in Glasgow and across the UK, we’ve faced the well-documented challenges in hospitality – from rising costs and staffing pressures, to shifts in consumer behaviour.

“The recent rise in National Insurance contributions has added even more pressure, strangling independent operators like us at a time when the sector is still recovering. These wider challenges have been a significant factor in the decision to close, allowing us to refocus our efforts and resources on the exciting opportunity ahead at Clydeside Containers.”

Mikaku will adjust its opening hours for the final weeks of service. From Wednesday 20th August, the restaurant will open Wednesday to Sunday, before moving to a Thursday to Sunday schedule from 28th August until the final day of service on 14th September. Staff will be offered opportunities to relocate within the wider business.

In April of this year, Mikaku issued a statement to the press outlining a 30-day campaign to save the business. The plea from Mikaku director, Nathan Sparling, read:“I wish I was writing with happier news from Mikaku — the neon-lit Japanese bar and restaurant that’s been part of Glasgow’s food scene since 2018.

“However, tomorrow we’re launching a 30-day campaign to save the venue. Despite having an incredibly loyal following, a supportive landlord, and a full team of passionate staff, we’re being squeezed hard by forces outside our control — from rising costs to city centre issues like public transport, parking, and the Employer National Insurance hike.

“We’ve always believed Mikaku should feel like an escape — fun, expressive, and full of life. And in that spirit, we’re turning the next 30 days into a celebration of what we love about this place — with daily specials, big events, and 20% off all bills for every customer who comes in to support us from Friday 11th April.” The message then asks for social media shares.

“This campaign means everything to us. We know it’s a big ask, but even a small signal boost from you could help keep a one-of-a-kind venue alive.

“Thank you for all the support you already give to venues like ours. We’re lucky to have voices like yours in our corner.”

An opening date is expected soon for Clydeside Containers after a six week delay in delivering the units to begin construction of the street food site. Work is now underway to prepare for the opening.