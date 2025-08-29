Glasgow chef and broadcaster Julie Lin has announced her decision to step down as head chef and director of the restaurant GaGa, marking the close of a significant chapter in her career as she embarks on exciting new projects in TV, Broadcasting, pop up restaurants, education and Consultation.

GaGa was awarded a Bib Gourmand distinction at the Michelin Guide ceremony earlier this year. Julie launched the menu with a vision of creating a fun culinary representation of her Malaysian and Scottish heritage. The restaurant on Dumbarton Road in Partick came after a street food stall at SWG3 with captured attention before the dishes were put together with a creative cocktail menu to become one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhood hangouts.

Announcing the move, Julie has paid tribute to the dedicated chefs and front of house team who, she says, “made GaGa shine.” She added: “A restaurant is nothing without its people, and I’m so proud of the creativity, energy, and care they brought to every service. Watching them grow and thrive has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey.”

While stepping down, Julie remains thankful for the opportunities that Ga Ga gave her, she says. Julie is looking ahead to upcoming ventures including the release of her first book, Sama Sama, a series of educational pop-ups, creating digital content, presenting food documentaries, and hosting masterclasses. The restaurant has been contacted for comment regarding plans for the future.

Julie commented: “I see a bright future ahead, and while I blow out the candle on this venture, I’m lighting another in a new room full of possibility. Every chapter brings lessons and growth, and I’ll carry everything I’ve learned here forward with me into what’s next.”

GaGa was opened by Julie Lin alongside Marc Ferrier and Ken Hamilton who at the time owned The Thornwood bar. Cocktail expertise came from Fraser Hamilton, formerly of Sweet Liberty at Miami Beach who returned to Glasgow to open the venture. The restaurant and bar opened in 2021.

Julie Lin received a Bib Gourmand for the restaurant at the Michelin Guide UK and Ireland Ceremony held in Glasgow at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Michelin inspectors say in the guide: “Chef Julie Swee Lin, formerly owner of Julie's Kopitiam over on the south side of the city, can nowadays be found in these larger premises in the suburb of Partick. One side is a former butcher’s shop with the original glazed tiles on the walls, whilst the other is more rustic with colourful pot plants dotted around.

“Grab one of the booths if you can and start with a cocktail, then dive right into the menu of vibrantly flavoured, Malaysian-inspired dishes – the fried chicken with Sichuan hot sauce and orange zest is a highlight. Lively, delicious and great value, this has all the ingredients for a fun night out.”