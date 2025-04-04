Kevin Bridges spotted at "brilliant" new Glasgow city centre coffee shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish stand-up comedian was spotted visiting the new city centre cafe

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has been spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre visiting a “brilliant” new coffee shop.

The Clydebank-born comic was pictured with staff at Launch Coffee in Princess Square who have also welcomed Elaine C Smith recently.

He took to social media to highlight the good work that the charity is doing with them having a sole purpose of tackling child food poverty in Glasgow.

Taking to Instagram, Bridges said: “Glasgow!

"This new place from Launch Foods is brilliant. Great coffee, great cookies, and a great cause. 100% of all profits go to helping provide meals to underprivileged children across Glasgow.

"Bottom floor of Princess Square just off Buchanan Street. Toilets are clean too and you don’t need a daft code to enter them.”