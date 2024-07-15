Kevin Bridges spotted celebrating Spain Euro 2024 win at popular Glasgow Spanish restaurant

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:43 BST
The comedian celebrated the win at one of Glasgow’s best Spanish restaurants

Scottish stand-up comedian Kevin Bridges was spotted celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 win over England at a popular Glasgow Spanish restaurant.

Bridges was spotted at Malaga Tapas who have three restaurants in and around Glasgow enjoying the 2-1 win along with his wife and Malaga Tapas co-owner Jamie Gonazalez-Bradley.

Kevin Bridges

They had watched on as Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner four minutes from time for his side to win the competition for a record-breaking fourth time.

The restaurant was recently recognised as ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards with Spanish journalist and author Guillem Balague also popping in to sample their dishes.

