Kevin Bridges best jokes: 12 of the all-time funniest jokes by the Glasgow comedian

Kevin Bridges is one of the best comedians at encapsulating life in Glasgow, and what it means to be Glaswegian - having a laugh and not taking yourself too seriously.

After Billy Connolly, Kevin Bridges may just be Glasgow's best-loved comedian, although he is oft challenged for that title by the likes of Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe, and countless other professional funny folks from Glasgow.

Bridges started out in Glasgow comedy scene at just 17 back in the early 2000s - and saw a meteoric rise over the next few years, becoming more and more recognised in Scotland and beyond as he performed again and again at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His first full-length show was at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2006, before his first panel show appearance with 8 out of 10 cats - propelling him to super stardom in the UK.

We wanted to look back at some of the funniest jokes Kevin Bridges has told in his career - take a look below at 12 of Kevin Bridge's best jokes.

1 . Kevin Bridges on irony “Primark have started selling Che Guevara t-shirts – that’s a fitting testimony to the man’s legacy. He fought for the poor and oppressed in South America, now his face is being stitched onto t-shirts by the poor and oppressed in Southeast Asia to be worn by the poor and oppressed in South East London.” Photo: Phil Wilkinson

2 . Kevin Bridges on gaffs “When the kids at school found out your parents were away, news spread like wildfire. ‘Oh I hear you’re having a party.’ Having is probably the wrong word to use…you’re GETTING a party."

3 . Kevin Bridges on Spanish football On listening to Celtic v Barcelona on the radio: "It’s quite therapeutic listening to Barca, commentators just go Xavi, Iniesta, Xavi, Iniesta, Xavi, Iniesta. I think they record it on a loop in the morning."

4 . Kevin Bridges on Royal stag-dos “It must be pretty surreal being Prince Harry and William on a stag night. Just you and your mates stuffing pictures of your gran into your lap-dancer’s bra.”