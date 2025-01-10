Much loved Glasgow pub named in European top 100 list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow pub has been named one of the best in Europe according to new rankings.

The Laurieston on Bridge Street is a popular haunt for locals and those visiting the city and that has translated into 32nd spot on this year’s The European Bar Guide's Top 100 Bars in Europe 2025 list. The pub picked up a 9.2 rating after being judged on: “Choice/Quality of Drinks”, “Style/Décor”, “Atmosphere/Character”, “Amenities/Events” and “Value For Money”.

The Laurieston’s exterior has remained almost untouched since the 1960s and the guide describes it as a “bulldog of an exterior, new-build circa 1960s down to the facade and signage, which continues inside with a horseshoe bar, formica tables set across corners of the pub.”

The guide also called the Laurieston’s atmosphere “a relief and an uplifting sight. Friendly, social and cosy as they come. A true mixture of people across age and class too.”

The list is curated by Jack Anderton, who founded the guide in 2017 with the aim of ”guiding you to the greatest pubs and bars in Europe”.

In 2024, the bar was also named the best in the UK by TimeOut magazine, adding to the plethora of awards and nods that the Laurieston has received over the years.

The popular bar was run by the same family, the Clancy family, for more than four decades before being sold to a private investor in March 2024 as owners John and James Clancy decided to devote more time to their families.

Last year’s sale sparked fears that the traditional boozer could change from its renowned time capsule design however the buyer confirmed that the business will continue to operate as it has done for over 40 years.

Sellers, Christie & Co said: “A member of the Clancy family will remain involved to carry on the long standing traditions that have deservedly made the establishment one of Glasgow's favourites.”