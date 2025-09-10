The singer was spotted at a busy city centre spot for lunch ahead of his two sold out nights at the OVO Hydro.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Capaldi has been spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre visiting one of the city’s best loved cafes.

The Glasgow-born singer was pictured with staff at Henry Healy on Queen Street on Monday afternoon for a bit of lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Henry Healy’s said: "Look who popped into see us yesterday for lunch.

Henry Healey

"Happy Tuesday, we Serving everyone’s favourites until 3pm today."

It’s not the first time that Capaldi has been pictured enjoying Glasgow hospitality this year as he’s been spotted at the West Side Tavern, The Duke Bar and Caffe Parma.

He is getting set to make his live return in Scotland this weekend when he performs two nights at the OVO Hydro on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September. The tour kicked off ;ast weekend in Sheffield with Capaldi playing Aberdeen tomorrow night. After the two sold out nights in Glasgow, Capaldi will head south to London before shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff and Dublin.