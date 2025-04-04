Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 8 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite restaurants in Glasgow

After being born in Glasgow in the mid- 1990s , Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to dine at.

Here are eight of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Sear's Pizza Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ. | Sear's Pizza

2 . La Vita Spuntini Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU. | La Vita Spuntini

3 . Caffe Parma The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in January 2020. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied