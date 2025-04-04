Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 8 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite restaurants in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST

These are some of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite restaurants in Glasgow that he likes to visit.

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.

Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to dine at.

Here are eight of Lewis Capaldi’s favourite restaurants in Glasgow.

Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ.

1. Sear's Pizza

Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ. | Sear's Pizza

Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU.

2. La Vita Spuntini

Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU. | La Vita Spuntini

The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in January 2020. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP.

3. Caffe Parma

The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in January 2020. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied

Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg. 151 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3BJ.

4. Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg. 151 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3BJ. | Supplied

