Lewis Capaldi's Glasgow: 8 of Lewis Capaldi's favourite restaurants in Glasgow

After being born in Glasgow in the mid-1990s, Capaldi moved to East Whitburn in West Lothian where he grew up. He has always had a strong connection to the city with many of his early gigs taking place in Glasgow.
Many Glaswegians have bumped into Capaldi on a night out in the city with him being a real man about town so we wanted to highlight some of his favourite places that he likes to dine at.
1. Sear's Pizza
Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a slice of New-York style pizza at Sear's Pizza. 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow G11 5RQ. | Sear's Pizza
2. La Vita Spuntini
Capaldi enjoyed dinner at La Vita Spuntini in the city centre back in August 2021. 40 Gordon Street, Glasgow G1 3PU. | La Vita Spuntini
3. Caffe Parma
The Someone You Loved singer popped in for lunch at the popular West End restaurant on Hyndland Road in January 2020. 30A Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied
4. Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon played host to Lewis Capaldi's appearance on the popular YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date with guest Amelia Dimoldenberg. 151 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3BJ. | Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.