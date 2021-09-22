Lidl’s latest wine tour hits Glasgow stores - with prices from £5.99

Picture; Shutterstock
What’s happening? Lidl Wine Tours run every couple of months, offering shoppers a chance to try quality wines for bargain prices.
What wines are available in the autumn Lidl wine tour? This wine tour is an exploration of the New World, with producers from Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa.
The full list of wines are as follows:
Whites
- Tierra Seca Goldenmuskateller
- Chilean Viajero Sauvignon Blanc
- Vis a Vis White Blend, South Africa
- Outlook Bay PGR – Pinot Gris, Gewurztraminer, Riesling
- The Howlings Chardonnay, Australia
- Gewurztraminer, Chile
- Chardonnay Viognier Reserva, Chile
- Sauvignon Blanc Gran Reserva, Chile
- De Laborie Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa
Benziger Chardonnay, USA
Reds
- Cabernet Franc Gran Reserva, Chile
- Malbec Gran Reserva, Chile
- Old Vine Zinfandel, California
- Gestos Malbec, Argentina
- Second Fleet Merlot, Australia
- Second Fleet Shiraz, Australia
- McBains Crossing Pinot Noir, Australia
- Taming the Tiger Merlot, South Africa
- Heroes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
- Pinot Noir Reserva Privada, Chile
- Syrah Reserva Especial Chile
- Cigar Box Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile
- Chloe Pinot Noir California
Rose
- Taming the Tiger Moscato Rosé, South Africa
- Roodeberg Rosé Blend, South Africa
How much are the wines in this Lidl wine tour? The wines range from £5.99 to £9.99.
When are they available to buy? The New World wine tour will be in stores from 23 September.
Virtual tastings: For wine lovers that want to find out more about the Wine Tour and taste alongside Lidl’s master of wine, Richard Bampfield, Wine Events Scotland is hosting a virtual tasting of a selection of the wines on 25 September and 2 October. This is a free event, where attendees BYOB and you can find out more here.