Lidl’s latest wine tour hits Glasgow stores - with prices from £5.99

The latest Lidl wine tour, which features wines from the New World, is now in stores.

Picture; Shutterstock

What’s happening? Lidl Wine Tours run every couple of months, offering shoppers a chance to try quality wines for bargain prices.

What wines are available in the autumn Lidl wine tour? This wine tour is an exploration of the New World, with producers from Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list of wines are as follows:

Whites

Tierra Seca Goldenmuskateller

Chilean Viajero Sauvignon Blanc

Vis a Vis White Blend, South Africa

Outlook Bay PGR – Pinot Gris, Gewurztraminer, Riesling

The Howlings Chardonnay, Australia

Gewurztraminer, Chile

Chardonnay Viognier Reserva, Chile

Sauvignon Blanc Gran Reserva, Chile

De Laborie Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa

Benziger Chardonnay, USA

Reds

Cabernet Franc Gran Reserva, Chile

Malbec Gran Reserva, Chile

Old Vine Zinfandel, California

Gestos Malbec, Argentina

Second Fleet Merlot, Australia

Second Fleet Shiraz, Australia

McBains Crossing Pinot Noir, Australia

Taming the Tiger Merlot, South Africa

Heroes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Pinot Noir Reserva Privada, Chile

Syrah Reserva Especial Chile

Cigar Box Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

Chloe Pinot Noir California

Rose

Taming the Tiger Moscato Rosé, South Africa

Roodeberg Rosé Blend, South Africa

How much are the wines in this Lidl wine tour? The wines range from £5.99 to £9.99.

When are they available to buy? The New World wine tour will be in stores from 23 September.