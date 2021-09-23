Little Curry House on Byres Road to reopen with new look and menus

The Little Curry House, which closed during lockdown is set to reopen following a six-figure refurbishment.

Jas Singh and Kulwant Singh (Picture by Elaine Livingstone)

What’s happening: Glasgow’s Little Curry House is reopening, and the son of the restaurant’s celebrated chef is taking the helm of the family restaurant he began working in as a 13-year-old boy.

Jasdeep Singh, 22, cut his teeth in the family business as a kitchen porter at the Little Curry House in Glasgow just nine years ago, and has since risen to take the reins of the Byres Road restaurant, which reopens this month with a new look and new menus.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Curry House has been in the Singh family since 2013 when Jasdeep’s father Kulwant Singh, a former head chef at famous Glasgow restaurants Mother India and Mother India’s Cafe, took it over.

His son Jasdeep – or Jas as he is better known – immediately became a fixture in the team, starting out as a kitchen porter eager to learn the art of kitchen craft and the business from the ground up. And it worked, as he now runs the business, leading a team of 24 staff.

When will the Little Curry House reopen? The new-look Little Curry House will open its doors on September 30 with a new tapas menu inspired by the same Indian institutions Jas’s father co-founded almost 20 years ago.

For those who can’t wait that long, the restaurant will open on Friday 24 September for takeaway .

Kulwant opened Mother India’s Cafe alongside Monir Mohammed in 2002, which has grown to become one of the best-known Indian restaurants in Glasgow and one of the first to serve Indian tapas.

Jas is now following in his father’s footsteps, taking the Little Curry House’s reputation for authentic Indian food to the next level with its own tapas menu, featuring a host of freshly prepared and innovative small plates.

Jas hopes the restaurant’s stylish refit, stellar reputation and new menus will have people queuing out the door once again.

He said: “I can’t wait. Every weekend people would be lining up outside waiting for a table - there’s certainly no better advertisement for your restaurant than that.

“It’s relaxed and spontaneous, and seems even more significant now after everything everybody’s been through. I can’t wait to get back to serving people indoors again - it’ll be like serving up a family-sized portion of normality.

“Tapas is how we’re continuing that theme through the food - small plates that bring families and friends together through sharing. My dad blazed the trail with it in Glasgow, and now I’m proud to be taking it forward, people love it almost as much as we do serving it to them.”

He added: “My sister and I would work in the restaurant after school and at weekends, and we very quickly got used to the hustle and bustle of the restaurant. Before lockdown our evenings were often fully-booked. We were working 12 hour days, seven days a week – it’s what you need to do when you’re part of the family business.