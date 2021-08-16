New cafe brings tastes of Indian subcontinent to Govanhill

A new Govanhill cafe, offering a taste of the Indian subcontinent, was forced to introduce a booking system due to its popularity.

The team at Mi Chaii.

Mi Chaii opened on Victoria Road last week, and there was so much buzz that queues were stretching out of the door and around the corner.

The cafe offers a range of chaii drinks, as well as smaller snacks such as Chicken Boti Roll, Keema Roti Roll, Gol Gappy and more.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was very spectacular,” said general manager Andrew Wilson of the opening.

“They stopped service because it was that popular. It was queuing around the block. We wanted to make it special.”

As well as boasting around the range of tasty foods on offer, Andrew also said the cafe offered the “best” tea in Glasgow.

And more Mi Chaii branches could be opening around Glasgow soon.

Andrew confirmed two people had been in touch about opening other franchises in the area, with another asking about Edinburgh.

The opening of the Glasgow shop marks the brand’s first step into Scotland.

Andrew said: “The success of it means we will take up those interested soon.”