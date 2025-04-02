Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A piano player and his wife who met while he performed at 1950s Hamilton dance club The Trocadero, were amongst the special guests hosted at Crossbasket Castle for a first look of its new hotel and entertainment-led restaurant, inspired by the lost local venue.

Ian Curran met Noreen on St Patrick’s day 1967 at The Trocadero, while he was performing with his band SUEDE. The couple have been happily married for 53 years. They were joined by over 20 other local friends, families and couples, who had shared their experiences of the historic dancehall as part of the launch of the new Trocadero’s at five-star hotel Crossbasket Castle.

Amongst the special guests was former drummer Ian Henderson and original resident singer, Moira Hernon, who performed under the stage name as Kim Paige. After auditioning for the star spot at just 18, Moira performed at The Trocadero six nights a week, becoming a local celebrity. She appeared on television as the Navy’s ‘pin-up girl,’ replacing actress Diana Dors.

Moria, now 90 years old, has become one of the first to dine at the new restaurant which opened on Friday 21 March. The new restaurant, overseen by Michelin-star chef Michel Roux, was inspired by the Hamilton venue.

Performers will take to the stage seven nights a week, encouraging a lively and electric atmosphere, while exceptionally fine food and expertly crafted cocktails are served. Moira Hernon said: “The Troc, as we all called it, was marvellous. I auditioned at 18 years old and sang alongside Dave Muir and the band for nearly two years, until I got married.

“It was a very special place. They bought me my first long dress and changed my hair style. In the 1950s, you needed to be dressed up to perform on stage and I absolutely loved it.

“I sang every night, while my friends danced and enjoyed themselves. And then each morning I had to go out and learn the new songs and keys for the next day.“I could have gone further with my singing career. I made a record called ‘Blue Moon’ and was about to star in a TV show, but I met my husband Danny and decided I wanted to have a family. I went on to have four beautiful children.

“It is great that Crossbasket Castle are paying tribute to The Trocadero. It has brought back so many happy memories, and I love the new restaurant. It looks incredible and really captures the essence of The Troc.”

Ian Henderson said: “I played in a group called Tangerine Atmosphere, during the era of Bay City Rollers, before they went on to make a name for themselves.

“For some reason Dave Muir had a rule that to only five person bands could play, but we managed to get on stage as a four piece. I found out only recently that it was because we were so popular that he was happy to go against his own rule and keep booking us.

“It was a classy place and a lovely place to visit, even as a teenager. And now it is so wonderful to have the legacy continue with the new Trocadero’s and to have a place locally where you can be entertained and enjoy great food.”

After a multi-million-pound transformation, Crossbasket Castle is now welcoming guests to experience the charm of its new 40-bedroom hotel, set within the grand estate of the historic castle. Its entertainment-led restaurant, Trocadero’s, boasts a calendar of live performers seven nights a week with dancers on Fridays and Saturdays.

Trocadero’s, Crossbasket Castle, Stoneymeadow Rd G72 9UE.