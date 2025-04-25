Long established Great Western Road Pan-Asian restaurant hits the market

The restaurant has been operating in Glasgow’s West End for over 15 years.

A long established Pan-Asian/Noodle restaurant in Glasgow’s West End has recently hit the market.

Wudon on Great Western Road has hit the market for a leasehold of offers over £95,000. The restaurant is designed and fitted to a high standard and has capacity for circa 50 covers, plus outdoor pavement seating.

It is a much-loved spot and is known for serving Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine. They have been a part of the food and drink scene on the famous Glasgow street for 16 years having a recent turnover of £676,000.

Wudon

The restaurant near Kelvinbridge is described as having a ‘prime Glasgow West End trading position, within vibrant retail & licensed circuit’. Nearby restaurants and bars in the area include Paesano, La Lanterna, Coopers and Kitty’s.

The full listing by Smith & Clough can be viewed here.

