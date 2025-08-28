A longstanding Great Western Road have announced they are to close after almost two decades in the West End.

Te Seba followed on from the restaurant Turnip and Enjoy, from the Brestecovi family who have run this neighbourhood place in the West End. Speaking on behalf of his parents, radio presenter Fat Brestecovi said: “After 19 brilliant years on Great Western Road, mum and dad are slowing down - and te Seba will soon make way for something new.

‘te Seba’ means ‘at Sebo’s,’ and is named after dad, the man behind every plate of pasta that has ever left this kitchen. Tens of thousands of bowls, made by just one person. Almost unbelievable, but completely true!

“At his age, working a busy service is getting tougher, and we knew the time would come eventually when a well earned rest was due. But there’s no ‘te Seba’ without Sebo. This pasta place is his, and it would never feel the same without his touch.

“Thank you to mum. From the opening of Enjoy in 2007, to the ambition of Turnip & Enjoy, and finally to te Seba - it’s her who has kept us here. She has been the one holding everything together, and is the reason we’ve come this far.

“At the tail end of last year, we all got together to plan what would come next, and we’ve landed on something really cool. Playful, laid-back, and true to what this place has always been about - from cafe, to fine-dining, to pasta - the atmosphere.

“It’s something we’ve shaped together between the four of us, but after nearly two decades of running the place, Mum and Dad can finally take a seat at the table instead of being the ones serving.

“Still a few months away - but wanted to give you plenty of notice. More soon Festa Glasgow.”