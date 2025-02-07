Longstanding Wishaw chip shop listed for sale

A popular chip shop on Wishaw’s Glasgow Road in North Lanarkshire has been listed for sale

The Golden Fry in Wishaw has been listed for sale.

The long standing family-run chip shop has been in place at the bottom of Wishaw’s main street in North Lanarkshire for over a decade, now the leasehold for the popular chippie has been listed for sale.

The Golden Fry hits the market for a price of £120,000 on the leasehold.

The listing on the Zecchino Group website reads: “The Golden Fry is a well-established and popular takeaway business located in the heart of Wishaw.

“The shop benefits from excellent visibility, nearby parking, and proximity to other local amenities, making it a convenient choice for customers.

“The Golden Fry enjoys a loyal customer base with strong repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals. The family-run business is fully equipped and ready to trade immediately, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for new ownership.”