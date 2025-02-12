Michelin Star chefs from the UK and Ireland assembled in Glasgow for the introduction of the 2025 guide to best restaurant.

The ceremony for the 2025 Guide, livestreamed to a global audience, included the announcement of new stars, Bib Gourmands, special awards and green stars from the stage at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Cail Bruich on Great Western Road and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers on Kelvingrove Street both retained their One Michelin Star status in Glasgow. Lorna McNee of Cail Bruich said: “It’s fantastic to see so many new stars. It's amazing [to have retained our star], we try really hard every year and the consistency is always great and we always try to push ourselves to be better, so retaining the star is just a massive achievement.”

After John Williams, executive chef at the newly awarded Two Michelin Star restaurant in The Ritz in London had lunch at Cail Bruich, he commented that the restaurant should have two stars, to which Lorna replied: “I mean we'd love to get two, we'd love to.

"We try and get better every year and I hope that eventually we do get two stars. It's very exciting. It's amazing to know that John Williams thinks we should have two, that's great. It was amazing to serve him lunch but, who knows? I'd love to get two and we're always pushing to be better, so hopefully it's in the pipeline.”

Two Scottish restaurants were awarded One Michelin Star on the night, Avery and Lyla in Edinburgh. Speaking to The Scotsman on the night Stuart Ralston - who has four other restaurants in Edinburgh - spoke of his joy at Lyla gaining a star.

He said: “It’s the culmination of a long time coming. It’s amazing for Edinburgh and Scotland to get another star. Lyla is the whole package, it’s an amazing building and my team - it’s very personal - is interactive, a diverse experience and we spend a lot of money on quality produce, the majority of which comes from Scotland.”

Mark Donald, Executive Chef at The Glenturret Lalique restaurant, which retained Two Michelin Stars awarded last year, said: “ I am super happy the ceremony was in Scotland, really proud it was in Scotland. I thought the restaurants that were awarded were fully deserved. It's nice to see Stuart finally get recognised and it's also really nice that Rodney got awarded for Avery.

"I thought it was only a matter of time. It's great that he's continued his journey, coming from America to Scotland and I think he's sort of plugged himself in really well and utilising Scottish produce.”

Speaking about the after party in the Old Fruitmarket in the Merchant City, Mark said: “ I'm not biased, but I think the food and drinks and the offering at the post awards ceremony was really good. Seafood from Scotland did a really good job. There was food that everyone wanted to eat - loads of nice shellfish and tasty cheese and just stuff that chefs and hospitality people want to eat and drink. Hats off to them. They've put on a good show in Scotland.”

Scotland’s other Two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, also retained their stars and Head Chef Stephen McLaughlin said: “We’re beyond proud to have retained two Michelin stars for an incredible 20 years. This is an honour we never take for granted and we’re over the moon to continue to be regarded as one of the world’s finest restaurants two decades on.

“This is fantastic recognition for our superb team, which works hard to make our restaurant a special experience for every single guest, night after night. We’re always motivated by the desire to maintain – and exceed - the impeccable standards set by Chef Andrew and to continue his legacy. I’m sure he’d be raising a dram to us too.”

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The Michelin Guides “The Michelin Guide and accolade can be lifechanging for the chef and the team working at the restaurants but it can also be a gamechanger for the destinations because it’s contributing to putting a spotlight not only on the food industry but the attractiveness of the destination.

"When we are talking about the best restaurants in the town, city or state, we’re also talking about the producers. The Michelin Guide criteria are five, worldwide.

"The first is the quality of the produce, which can be locally sourced ingredients and the choice of the products is the first responsibility of the chef.

"And then we have the cooking technique; the harmony and balance of flavours; the consistency and the personality as expressed on the plate.

"In Scotland we have all that, and yesterday with two new awards at star level, but we’ve also been celebrating the quality of the products. At the after party, you got a real feeling of the energy of the chefs and producers working together.

“Scotland has a lot to offer and for sure it’s about the talent of the chefs, the creativity, the authenticity and the quality of the products.

"Across the UK there are many restaurants that can boast having a Michelin Star that use produce from Scotland.”