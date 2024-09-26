Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Glasgow restaurant will make its Edinburgh debut this festive season - as it prepares a Christmas themed menu for Scotland’s first inland surf resort.

Glasgow’s Five March will make its Edinburgh debut at Lost Shore, Scotland’s first inland surf resort, as it prepares a woodland-inspired menu, dubbed the Lost Feast.

The meal features local Scottish ingredients, served sharing-style among friends, family, or colleagues. Award-winning mixologists will also serve a bespoke festive cocktail menu, complemented with non- alcoholic options.

Lost Shore will hold its inaugural festive dining experience in December, running from December 4 to December 20, 2024. It promises “unique and unforgettable experiences.”

Lauren Hyder, Head of Events and Sales at Lost Shore, said: “There has been a trend in recent years of people wanting more from their festive night out, looking for unique and unforgettable experiences.

“We are excited to offer what might just be one of the most unique party packages in our first year of operation. From surf sessions to our winter wonderland dining experience, we’ve crafted a celebration that truly stands out for anyone looking to do something special this Christmas.

“We have an exciting calendar of events planned for the coming year, kicking off with an opening festival this August. Keep your eyes peeled for more information to come on that!”

Created by the Edinburgh-based events agency, Rogue Village, The Lost Feast will be an immersive indoor winter woodland experience filled with festive spirit, delightful food, and magical memories.

Guests will enter through a Narnia-inspired wardrobe and discover a beautiful immersive wonderland - perfect for corporate celebrations, get-togethers with friends and family, or any holiday event.

Two packages are available with a lunch menu served between 12.00pm – 2:30pm and priced at £45 per person. Dinner and Party Nights take place between 6.00pm – 10.00pm and are priced at £49.50 per person (over 18s only).

Lost Shore Surf Resort is coming to Scotland in October 2024 as Europe’s largest inland surfing resort.