Scran Glasgow won the Battle of the Bagels.
What was the competition: After a month-long championship of bagel making that saw four Glasgow food favourites battle it out in a test of fillings, flavour, flair and fans, Dennistoun’s Scran Glasgow was officially crowned the winner of the Bagel Games 2021 at a carb-fuelled closing ceremony.
Who were the contenders: All four contenders – which included Scran Glasgow, Box Hub Glasgow, Baby Grand and Thundercat Pub & Diner – joined the judges at Box Hub Glasgow’s rooftop bar. Scran Glasgow beat off hot bagel-making competition to secure the bagel crown, and as a result, their winning entry – the ‘Molto Bene Bagel’ will feature on the Bross Bagels menu for a whole year.
What is the ‘Molto Bene Bagel’: The award-winner features an everything Bross Bagel with eight-hour Porchetta stuffed with garlic, rosemary and parmesan, folded egg, candied pine nuts, Perello Gordal olive tapenade, whipped goat’s cheese, Parmesan crisp, rocket in basil oil and charred il peperone.
What did they say: Commenting on the success of the competition, Larah ‘Mama’ Bross explained; “Throughout this competition I have witnessed the sweat, the tears, the passion, the true imagination, the tastings and the tantrums (but that was just the judges), and I’ve been absolutely blown away by the bagel brilliance of this talented bunch.
“Everyone was a winner in my eyes, but there had to be only one golden hole, and Scran Glasgow just had that edge. We’re looking forward to introducing their Molto Bene Bagel to our Bross shop menus for Edinburgh food lovers to enjoy. I couldn’t be happier that Glaswegians can now also get their hole daily at Box Hub Glasgow, and hopefully many more venues across the city soon too.”