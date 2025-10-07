The owners of a popular Nashville-style chicken shop has lodged plans to open a new Glasgow city centre location.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky B’s hope to open their fourth location, and first in Glasgow city centre, should plans be approved for the unit at 109-113 Sauchiehall Street.

The city centre unit formerly housed an EE store that closed in 2018 and then a sweet shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Nashville-style chicken shop already operates on Paisley Road West and Fenwick Road, with a West End restaurant recently opening at the end of September.

The West End shop, located on Gibson Street, saw huge queues on opening day, with 100 free burgers given away.

Plans online by Block Architects on behalf of GFR Foods PRW Ltd describe transforming the vacant Sauchiehall Street premises “into a vibrant restaurant space with takeaway”.

The plans describe proposals to install a late night service hatch and new fascia with associtated signage extrernally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucky B’s has lodged an application for a fourth Glasgow shop | Lucky B's

Inside, there will be a service counter, commercial kitchen counter and customer seating at shopfront windows on the ground floor - plus accessible toilets. The first floor will contain more customer seating and further customer toilets.

The design of the unit is described as “Painted architectural metalwork mesh wall and ceiling panels with concealed lighting helps create a warm and inviting dining space.”

It is expected that the restaurants operating hours would be Sunday to Thursday 11am til 12pm and Friday to Saturday 11am til 4am.

The remaining space would be used for staff and storage.

A listing by commercial property agents Ryden described the unit: “The property is arranged over ground, first and second floors. At ground level the property provides high quality retail space with glazed frontage onto Sauchiehall Street as well as office and storage accommodation to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first floor comprises a staff room with WC accommodation. The second floor provides additional storage and back of house accommodation”

Glasgow City Council has noted an expected decision date of Tuesday 11 November 2025.