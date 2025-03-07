Maryhill cafe featured in Still Game announces sudden closure
A cafe on Maryhill Road which has featured in Still Game has announced its sudden closure.
The Robyn’s Nest cafe on Maryhill Road between Maryhill Library and Harvey’s bar will close its doors It has featured as a filming location throughout the recording of Still Game from 2002 onwards with some of the most memorable scenes being when Molly gets brother in law Tam a freebie and where Fergie find loves.
Taking to social media, a member of the team at the cafe said: “Hi all just a wee message to let all our old and new customers know that with great sadness our wee Robyn’s Nest cafe will be closing for business.
“ We will remain open until the property has been sold, our family have had so much joy over the past 15 years running our cafe.
“A massive thank you to our amazing customers, love Anne, Robert, Kerri, Demi and wee Robyn.”
Locals were left saddened in the comments with one customer getting back in touch to say: “Aw you’re joking. Best wee cafe going. That’s a shame to hear. Love the place.
Another added: “Gutted to hear this. Thank you all for the years of service and community spirit.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.