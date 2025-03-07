Maryhill cafe featured in Still Game announces sudden closure

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Maryhill cafe was a prominent location in Still Game and known as the Rendezvous Cafe

A cafe on Maryhill Road which has featured in Still Game has announced its sudden closure.

The Robyn’s Nest cafe on Maryhill Road between Maryhill Library and Harvey’s bar will close its doors It has featured as a filming location throughout the recording of Still Game from 2002 onwards with some of the most memorable scenes being when Molly gets brother in law Tam a freebie and where Fergie find loves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to social media, a member of the team at the cafe said: “Hi all just a wee message to let all our old and new customers know that with great sadness our wee Robyn’s Nest cafe will be closing for business.

BBC

“ We will remain open until the property has been sold, our family have had so much joy over the past 15 years running our cafe.

“A massive thank you to our amazing customers, love Anne, Robert, Kerri, Demi and wee Robyn.”

Locals were left saddened in the comments with one customer getting back in touch to say: “Aw you’re joking. Best wee cafe going. That’s a shame to hear. Love the place.

Another added: “Gutted to hear this. Thank you all for the years of service and community spirit.”

Related topics:CafeSocial mediaGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice