Maryhill Road pub to change hands as exciting "new chapter" begins

The pub popular with Celtic fans will change hands at the end of the month.

The Rams Head on Maryhill Road will be under new ownership at the end of July.

It was formerly known as Cloughley's, with the history of the pub dating back to around 1889 when James Grieve was landlord.

Taking to social media, a statement from the new owners said: “The Rams Head on Maryhill Road will be changing hands on the 28th July and this is a new chapter coming to this local boozer.

The pub was put on the market by property agents Iona Pub Partnership last year for a rent guide price of £44,125.

At the time, the listing said: "The Ram's Head is a vibrant community pub in the North of Glasgow. It is situated on the busy Maryhill Road at the Glasgow boundary near to Bearsden and Summerston, which provides a large population centre from which to drive business.

"It’s a traditional two-bar operation, with a busy public bar and separate lounge bar. A good-sized catering kitchen is to the rear, and it also benefits from a large licensed beer garden to the rear of the property, which is ideal for customers to enjoy on sunny days!"