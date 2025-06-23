McDonald's of Glasgow: 18 McDonald's restaurants in Glasgow ranked by local reviews

McDonald’s have a massive foothold in Glasgow - there are well over a dozen of the fast food restaurants in the city - so we thought we’d put together this list of all the open McDonald’s around the city, ranked from best to worst by TripAdvisor reviews.

From the City Centre to all the outlets in every corner of the city, McDonald’s are dotted all over in the city - from shopping centre outlets to drive-thru eateries in retail parks.

You might think that all McDonald’s are exactly the same - after all they all have the same essential layout and menu - but a number of factors go into how good a McDonald’s can be, including quality, service, and much more.

Here is how all Glasgow McDonald’s rank up against each other.

1 . McDonald's, Trongate - 3 stars Contributed

2 . McDonald's, Silverburn - 3 stars Photo: Google

3 . McDonald's Sauchiehall Street - 3 stars Contributed