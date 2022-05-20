Mealzo Local Hero of the Month Initiative

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mealzo has been helping the community in Glasgow

The G20 Youth Festival based in Glasgow and the Brothers in Arms group are the recipients of this month’s spotlight. The G20 work within their local area to cook and deliver food parcels and hot food to its local residents.

The volunteers who work with G20 are all young people in the local community who band together to do amazing work all year round. Brothers in Arms are a men’s mental health group who have brought help and therapy through online platforms such as their app.

They provide private, anonymous, confidential, and free help and support to any man struggling with mental health. Their website offers a lot of beneficial information and videos if you would like to learn more.

Partner businesses have also been helping

Mealzo, Scotland’s largest 0% commission online food ordering portal, has brought together a group of their takeaway and restaurant partners to acknowledge the hard work put in by both G20 and Brothers in Arms. The G20 often relies on donations and fundraisers to keep up their hard work.

Mealzo managed to come along to their event in which Brothers in Arms also participated, and brought fresh, hot takeaway food for the young volunteers and staff. Mealzo also provided a wide range of kitchen utensils, snacks, and food for the G20 foodbank and kitchen.

The takeaway and restaurants partners donated the delicious hot food such as pizzas, chips, macaroni and cheese, and much more. The other stores made financial donations, which were matched by Mealzo, and this was used for the donation of the food and equipment.

The shops were all in the Glasgow area and were delighted to be able to help give back to their community. A huge thank you to all the shops that took part, this includes Po Boyz, Grillzz, Morello’s, Sizzler Grill House, Picasso’s, Dario’s West End and Grillicious Takeaway Glasgow. Thanks to the contribution and kindness of these partners, everything was made possible.

Find out more by following Mealzo on social media

Mealzo has pledged to run their Local Hero of the Month initiative in order to show a hyperlocal approach to food ordering portals. There are giant portals taking a huge commission from the pockets of local takeaways and restaurants.

By offering a 0% commission approach and supporting the local communities and supporting local business owners, Mealzo hopes to make a change. Mealzo works tirelessly to provide help and support in the local communities wherever possible. The Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2022 is back after a difficult couple of years and Mealzo is proudly sponsoring the category of ‘Best Takeaway Offering’.