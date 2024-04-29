Meet the Glasgow chefs who have teamed up to launch a new supper club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Glasgow chefs, who have worked in some of the city’s best restaurants, have teamed up to launch a new supper club. Marc Johnston and Jonathan Mackle, who have recently launched Tumshie: “Having a space of our own, such as a supper club was always something we’d been toying with.” said Mackle.

Johnston said: “Our aim is always just to have fun and we want to have an atmosphere where people can come and enjoy really good food whether it’s a date night, a catch up with friends or whatever else. It’s just about getting together and eating well in a relaxed atmosphere. We’ll have questionable music playing, interesting food cooked well and a breezy, casual service.”

Tumshie’s first supper club was at Big Counter, where Mackle works - a casual bistro style neighbourhood restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside that’s great for weekend dining.

The launch night was a vegan affair and consisted of a seven course menu of seasonal, plant-based dishes. Both chefs, who met years ago through a mutual friend, and worked together briefly at Hanoi Bike Shop, explain that they’re not classically trained - Marc started working as a kitchen porter back in 2012 after he lost his job in a call centre.

He said: “I fell in love with the kitchen immediately.” While Jonathan “pestered the head chef at a well regarded steakhouse in the city where I was working as a bartender, for a trial in the kitchen, he eventually relented and I got my foot in the door.” The decision to cook a vegan menu for the first supper club was down to the joy of it and the fact it “forces you to think differently”.

Marc explained: “We’ve always enjoyed cooking vegan food. Using meat, butter, cream etc is all fine and we love that too but when you take all that away, it forces you to think differently about how you approach food.

"Vegetables can be some of the most enjoyable things to eat and you can do some incredible things to such humble ingredients if you show them the right care and give them the respect they deserve. We felt it was a good introduction to who we are.

"There’s no notion of “missing” meat because the flavours, textures and quality of the ingredients are so enjoyable that they don’t even feel like they’re “replacing” anything.

"We cooked a surprise vegan set menu. None of our guests knew what the menu was ahead of time so it created a real sense of intrigue. Nobody had any idea what they were getting. I like that. I like being told what I’m going to eat then putting my trust in someone to cook me something that I’ll enjoy.”

The fully booked night kicked off with bread from local bakery, Two Eight Seven, served with a beautiful smoked baba ganoush and creamy red lentil hummus; this was followed by light and crisp rice cakes topped with pale pink chilli sauerkraut mixed with punchy burger sauce.

After these snacks, the mains arrived and included a huge quarter of roasted savoy cabbage topped with a wonderfully smooth and creamy peanut curry. Next up was Kentucky fried carrot, which looked a bit like a large fish finger but was pleasantly sweet and crisp, without being too rich, and served with a carrot salad and smoked chilli mayo.

The last savoury course was Tofu Bourguignon - cubed pieces of tofu in a rich sauce with button mushrooms and onion, and a side of snappy green beans served on top of a smooth, earthy beetroot sauce and topped with crunchy toasted flaked almonds.

Finally dessert was a slice of chocolate orange cake, topped with chocolate creme, a scattering of pistachio and chunks of blood orange.

The duo are working on their next menu and location, and the buzz online is growing. As Mackle explained: “Our next date isn’t set in stone, but we are aiming to run every couple of months. We've been very kindly offered several venues by friends in the Glasgow dining scene where we can hold future supper clubs.

"The first event being vegan will mean that we will lead with a more omnivorous menu for the next event, then vegan for the one after that, alternating as we move ahead”.

Both acknowledge that Glasgow’s dining scene has changed significantly in recent years with more diverse cuisine but also customers seeking deals as well as high end options.