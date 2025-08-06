The Turkish restaurant is set to open in the city centre later this year

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow favourite Turkiye Efes have announced that they are expanding and will be opening a new restaurant in the city centre later this year.

The Turkish restaurant has become a big hit with Glaswegians as their dishes utilise lots of vegetables, legumes, meats and dairy products, and takes influence from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Balkan, Central Asian and Eastern European cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They currently have premises in the Merchant City and Uddingston with a new concept restaurant on the way in the former premises on Verona at the corner of West Regent Street and Hope Street.

If you are wanting to sample authentic Turkish cuisine, look no further than Turkiye EFES. 8-10 Glasgow Rd, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7AS. | Supplied

Taking to social media, Türkiye EFES said: “Brace yourselves, Glasgow…

“We’re turning up the heat with a brand new concept - introducing Meyhane, a bold and vibrant Turkish Meze Bar & Restaurant.

“Türkiye EFES is already a well-known favourite, and it’s safe to say we’ve built a huge buzz around the city. Now, we’re taking things to the next level with this exciting new meze experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the roaring success of our first two locations, we’re proud (and hyped!) to say… Branch #3 is coming soon, and it’s going to blow you away.”

The new restaurant opens at 88 West Regent Street.

We visited Turkiye Efes last summer, and my colleague Kaitlin Wraight wrote: “Arriving at the venue it is fronted with baby blue panelling, a Mediterranean-inspired tile design and huge windows leading into the natural wooden restaurant interiors. Inside, colour is encompassed through details in the decor - warmer tones creating an inviting and cosy atmosphere. The venue is large with an open bar and dessert display.

“Every table is given balloon bread with homemade butter before the meal. This is a Turkish delicacy usually served warm and topped with sesame seeds, it is a light bread designed to tear and share.

“I ordered a selection of traditional dishes to try including the falafel dish which comes with fresh salad, homemade hummus and rice. I found this to be particularly flavourful with the falafel prepared with an appropriate amount of seasoning. The hummus had nutty tones and complimented the other items on the plate. Then there was the avocado salad. This is categorised as a side though it is a sizeable portion. The main event here is the chilli dressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I then had Vegetable Pide which is a Turkish flatbread very similar in style and texture to pizza, the difference being it is not made with sauce. There were also various meat toppings available. This was delicious, I particularly liked the bread it was baked on - crispier on the outside while softer in the middle. Pide is a great sharing dish and the venue divides it into six slices prior to serving. I topped the meal off with a side of mushroom fritters that came with a sour cream dip.

“This is a great restaurant specialising in authentic Turkish food which I would definitely return too. They are open late everyday of the week and with being located in the centre of one of Glasgow’s most prolific bar districts it is ideal if you’re planning a night out. The venue does also host belly dancers so you may have the added benefit of entertainment. There are a lot of natural ingredients on the menu and as there is a variety it should suit various appetites and dietary requirements.”