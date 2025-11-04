Celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr oversees a three course lunch menu for £19.95 in November at Foveran’s restaurant, part of the hospitality offering at Crossbasket Castle in High Blantyre.

Crossbasket Castle near Glasgow has unveiled a new market menu at its Foveran’s restaurant inspired by cosy winter nights. Described by renowned Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux as “a celebration of Scottish produce with a fun twist” - favourites from the menu include a game pie in a Scotch pie casing and battered deep-fried custard for dessert.

Foveran’s at Crossbasket Castle launched in March 2025, offering refined dining in an atrium-style restaurant, part of a £15 million expansion that included a new hotel building on the estate and an immersive nighttime dining experience, Trocadero’s.

With Michel Roux’s latest menu, “guests are invited on a culinary journey that reinterprets Scottish classics, blending beloved local flavours with world-class artistry”.

The new market menu is available daily from 12pm to 3pm and for dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays between 6-9pm. To celebrate the launch, for the month of November, two courses are available for the price of three at £19.95, served in a relaxed but luxurious setting.

Guests can begin with chef Fraser Allan’s roasted Jerusalem artichoke and celeriac soup with hazelnuts; Shetland Mussels cooked with shallot, herbs, Scottish cider and cream or Foveran’s caesar salad with maple fried bacon.

Main courses include chef Roux’s braised feather blade of beef with red wine jus, bourguignon garnish and haggis crumble; and poached fillet of West Coast hake draped in a creamed Cullen skink sauce. Vegetarian diners can order woodland mushroom and squash risotto, finished with aged Parmesan and pickled squash purée.

To finish, guests can try Simone and Rachel’s sticky toffee pudding with salted caramel and tablet ice cream, or the pear belle hélène dressed in chocolate and brown butter anglaise. A selection of artisan Scottish cheeses paired with grape chutney and freshly baked breads is also on the menu.

Beyond the Market Menu, Foveran’s à la carte selection includes the best of Scotland’s natural larder, from Loch Creran oysters with Bloody Mary dressing, to Crossbasket Castle’s Executive Chef Kevin Barron’s Scotch game pie and ‘Crossbasket’s Chicken Braemar’, featuring Ramsay’s black pudding and a whisky pepper sauce. A battered deep-fried custard with extra bitter chocolate and salted caramel sauces on the dessert menu offers guests a Glasgow twist on a French classic.

Chef Michel Roux said: “Scotland offers some of the finest produce in the world. My goal with Foveran’s is to celebrate these ingredients with honesty, warmth, and a touch of French elegance.

“Since opening Foveran’s in the spring, we have had an incredible response from the local community, and we believe this new menu will be a huge hit with our local and international guests alike. We look forward to welcoming guests this winter.” You can find more information on the menu here.

Crossbasket Castle opened its doors in May 2016, having been restored from the brink of ruin into one of Scotland’s most luxurious hotels by owners Alison and Steve Timoney.

Alison and Steve spent five years and over £10 million restoring Crossbasket Castle, including The Tower, which dates back to the 15th century. It counts amongst its past custodians the 19th century Scottish chemist and inventor of waterproof fabric Charles Macintosh.

It is managed by luxury hotel management company Inverlochy Castle Management International, which operates 12 other independent properties around Scotland, including Inverlochy Castle, near Fort William, and Greywalls Hotel in Gullane.

Crossbasket Castle, Stoneymeadow Rd, High Blantyre, G72 9UE