All chefs running a Michelin-Starred restaurant in the UK and Ireland, as well as food writers and industry leaders, were invited to a ceremony on Monday, during which new Michelin Stars and Special Awards for 2025 were unveiled.

In Scotland, there were two new One Michelin Star awards. In Glasgow, there were two more Bib Gourmand awards for good cooking at affordable prices and two restaurants retained their One Michelin Star rating.

A total of 1,147 restaurants – including 220 Starred ones – are included in the guide this year with Moor Hall leading the way as UK’s latest Three-Star restaurant. A further three restaurants were newly awarded Two Michelin Stars and there are 22 new One-Star establishments. 36 new Bib Gourmands have also been awarded to restaurants and five new Green Stars have been given for outstanding commitment to a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

Lorna McNee of Cail Bruich on Great Western Road said: “It’s fantastic to see so many new stars. It's amazing [to have retained our star], we try really hard every year and the consistency is always great and we always try to push ourselves to be better, so retaining the star is just a massive achievement.”

Michelin currently recommends 12 restaurants in Glasgow. From the list, Ox and Finch is currently closed and will open in the spring with a new head chef. Gary Townsend’s Bearsden restaurant, Elements, just outside of Glasgow, is also Michelin recommended.

Here are the top restaurants in the city according to Michelin inspectors, including two restaurants holding a One Michelin Star rating.

1 . Cail Bruich Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "Cail Bruich means ‘to eat well’ and this smart restaurant certainly lives up to its name. Experienced Head Chef Lorna McNee has the utmost respect for the quality of her ingredients and a great understanding of how to handle them." 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX | Cail Bruich

2 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Michelin Award: One Star: High quality cooking. "In the lively hub of Finnieston, this elegant spot in a period building represents local chef Graeme Cheevers' desire to create a restaurant for all occasions. His considerable culinary skills pay their respects to the finest of Scottish produce, be it Orkney scallops or North Sea cod, in dishes that display his classical leanings." 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ. | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

3 . Celentano’s Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking. "Located in a small, boutique hotel in the Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe. Top Scottish produce features in consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead." Cathedral House Hotel, 28-32 Cathedral Square, G4 0XA. | Celentano’s

4 . Margo Michelin Award: Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking: "As a sister restaurant to Ox and Finch and Ka Pao, you can probably guess what you’re getting with Margo: a bustling, efficiently run restaurant that’s deservedly popular thanks to its great buzz and flavour-packed, generously priced dishes. The sharing plates are a satisfying synthesis of Mediterranean cooking and Scottish produce, borne out in dishes like red prawn agnolotti and ham hough croquettes." 68 Miller St, G1 1DT | Margo